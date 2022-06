CONCORD – Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19. These issues and contracts were before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO