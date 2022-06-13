New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu continues to shine as OTAs come to a close

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an NFL-high five primetime games in the 2022 season. Here are those five Buccaneers games ranked. It really is crazy just how much power one player can yield, especially in a conglomerate as powerful as the National Football League. However, the GOAT of GOATs will do GOAT of GOAT things, and the Buccaneers benefited.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO