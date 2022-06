Listen parents, I know the thought of free diapers for those babies is too good to pass up, but this is a SCAM!. I really didn't think I needed to write this story, but it looks like I do. I have sadly seen FIVE of my friends share this similar link over the past week and I can't take it anymore. It looks like we have some fine folks from Zimbabwe trying to scam Wichita Falls citizens. They're using trading posts pages to do so.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO