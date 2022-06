Monroe County Community College will host "The Importance of Mental Health,” presented by Sonya Quinn, community engagement coordinator, African American leadership initiative chair and Latino Leadership initiative chair of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Toledo and is president of Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Equity on Thursday, June 16, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. To attend the session, log in to https://zoom.us/j/94383247032?pwd=UjY3SVFtdU1hU1Bwbm1QV3I4QnM0QT09.

