The fallout from the racism crisis in county cricket sparked by allegations from former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq has continued with the England and Wales Cricket Board charging the county and a “number of individuals” on Wednesday.Here is a timeline of the developments in the affair so far.September 2, 2020 – Rafiq tells ESPNcricinfo that he contemplated committing suicide during his time at Yorkshire because of “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation into Rafiq’s claims will be launched.September 5, 2020 – Law firm Squire Patton Boggs is hired by Yorkshire...

