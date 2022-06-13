Beat the Heat in Western/Southern Wake County

As the only bagel shop on Rosemary Street, Brandwein’s Bagels fills a special (and very necessary) niche with its promise to serve classic New York bagels that are boiled and baked right here in Chapel Hill. Since its opening by a UNC graduate in 2020, the shop has seen nothing but success—and that boom is about to get even bigger. The beloved restaurant announced in 2021 that it’s expanding, meaning more parking, faster service, and most importantly: more bagels. From the colorful tables that countless UNC students have sat around catching up with friends to the delicious Green Goddess Spread, Brandwein’s has something for everyone, and further proves the power of a Kenan-Flagler graduate with a dream, some ambition, and a lot of love for bagels.—HK.

