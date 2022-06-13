ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Beat the Heat in Western/Southern Wake County

By Dena Daw
carymagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeating the heat isn’t always easy during the dog days of summer, especially when you live almost two hours away from the nearest beach. While we might not have easy access to the ocean, we DO have ways to keep cool and enjoy ourselves without a trip out of town. Here...

www.carymagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Most power restored in central NC after severe thunderstorms hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Large tree falls, blocking Wade Avenue in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A downed tree was blocking traffic on Wade Avenue near Glenwood Avenue on Thursday morning. The massive tree fell around 5 a.m. WRAL's Nia Harden arrived on scene before 7 a.m. and was told by crews it would take at least an hour to fully reopen the road.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Splash pad closed after green algae found, Sanford officials say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford officials said Thursday they had closed the town’s splash pad after concerns on “social media” and the discovery of green algae in the water. The green algae was discovered during an inspection Thursday of the Kiwanis Family Park splash pad at...
SANFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Government
County
Wake County, NC
City
Cary, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
thelocalreporter.press

35 Reasons to Love Orange County, North Carolina

There is so much to do in the Chapel Hill/Orange County Area. Where will you start?. Kidzu Children’s Museum located at University Place (former University Mall). Antiques. Whitehall at the Villa in Chapel Hill and Leland Little Auctions in Hillsborough. 13. 14. Grocery stores. Visitors love to shop at...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

New 50-acre Durham park to honor prominent Black figures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- A new 50-acre park in Durham will open this weekend, and the park’s name will pay honor to two prominent Black figures. Durham Parks and Recreation will host a Grand Opening Celebration for Merrick-Moore Park at 632 N. Hoover Road on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day#South Park#Amusement#National Ice Cream Day#Homemade Ice Cream#Cream Social
cbs17

Downed tree blocks Wade Ave. near Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed tree is blocking lanes of Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh early Thursday. The tree fell naturally early in the morning and not due to a crash, Raleigh police said. Lanes of Wade Avenue are closed just at Glenwood Avenue until crews can remove...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2022: Eat & Drink

As the only bagel shop on Rosemary Street, Brandwein’s Bagels fills a special (and very necessary) niche with its promise to serve classic New York bagels that are boiled and baked right here in Chapel Hill. Since its opening by a UNC graduate in 2020, the shop has seen nothing but success—and that boom is about to get even bigger. The beloved restaurant announced in 2021 that it’s expanding, meaning more parking, faster service, and most importantly: more bagels. From the colorful tables that countless UNC students have sat around catching up with friends to the delicious Green Goddess Spread, Brandwein’s has something for everyone, and further proves the power of a Kenan-Flagler graduate with a dream, some ambition, and a lot of love for bagels.—HK.
DRINKS
cbs17

VIDEO: Gray fox family of 5 caught on Wake County trail cam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hikers trekking across a Wake County trail may catch a glimpse of the area’s newest residents. Wake County Parks shared a video captured just after 11:30 a.m. on a trail cam in late May. The 15-second clip shows a mother gray fox along with...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
cbs17

Closures planned for US 1 in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham mayor rescued after getting stuck in City Hall elevator

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is thanking the Durham Fire Department for coming to her rescue Wednesday morning. O’Neal said firefighters rescued her after she got stuck in one of the City Hall elevators. “What a morning,” the mayor said in a tweet.
DURHAM, NC
big945.com

Durham man apprehended in Kitty Hawk after fleeing police, held on $320,000 bond

A 25-year-old man from Durham, North Carolina has been taken into custody after fleeing Dare County deputies on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At approximately 7:05 pm, a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputies lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158.
KITTY HAWK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy