Are you ready for a change in Illinois? Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey thinks you are and that gives him a great chance to be Illinois' next governor. The state senator made a stop in McNabb Thursday afternoon as part of a bus tour ahead of the June 28th primary. Bailey says a new day is coming and Illinois is void of leadership. He promises to clean house in Springfield if elected and get rid of FOID cards.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO