In 2021, the EPPD responded to 199 medical psychiatric calls, 101 suicide threat calls and 36 attempted suicide calls. In addition to several programs the EPPD already has in place to respond to these type of mental health calls, this year the department started working with Hennepin County to embed a full-time social worker in the EPPD. Molly Mitley started in January 2022 and since then has been working with EPPD staff on 911 calls where someone is in mental crisis. Funding for the position is shared by Hennepin County and the City of Eden Prairie.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO