US Open Tee Times - Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris will tee off in the final group of the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline , with both men seeking their maiden Major and first ever PGA Tour title.

The pair sit at four-under-par atop a star-studded leaderboard with defending champion Jon Rahm one back and McIlroy and Scheffler two back. A total of 24 players are within six strokes of the lead ahead of what is set to be a fascinating final round.

Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris go out at 2.45pm local (7.45pm BST), following Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley at 2.34pm, Scottie Scheffler and Adam Hadwin at 2.23pm and Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns at 2.12pm.

Check out all the US Open tee times for Sunday's final round below...

VIDEO: PERKS OF WINNING THE US OPEN

US Open final round tee times

All times local EDT

8:49 a.m. -- Stewart Hagestad (a), Newport Beach, Calif. , 73-70-79 222, +12; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga. , 73-69-78 220, +10

9 a.m. -- Brandon Matthews, Dupont, Pa. , 71-69-79 219, +9; Sebastian Söderberg, Sweden , 71-70-78 219, +9

9:11 a.m. -- Wil Besseling, Netherlands , 71-71-77 219, +9; Chris Naegel, Wildwood, Mo. , 73-69-77 219, +9

9:22 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, England , 72-71-76 219, +9; Austin Greaser (a), Vandalia, Ohio , 72-70-76 218, +8

9:33 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Dallas, Texas , 71-71-76 218, +8; Grayson Murray, Raleigh, N.C. , 75-67-76 218, +8

9:44 a.m. -- MJ Daffue, South Africa , 67-72-78 217, +7; Callum Tarren, England , 67-72-78 217, +7

9:55 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Chile , 71-70-76 217, +7; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif. , 69-73-75 217, +7

10:06 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, N.J. , 73-69-75 217, +7; Sam Bennett (a), Madisonville, Texas , 70-73-74 217, +7

10:17 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas , 70-71-75 216, +6; Todd Sinnott, Australia , 71-71-74 216, +6

10:28 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Italy , 72-70-74 216, +6; K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea , 71-72-73 216, +6

10:44 a.m. -- Travis Vick (a), Hunters Creek Village, Texas , 70-69-76 215, +5; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla. , 73-67-75 215, +5

10:55 a.m. -- Justin Rose, England , 68-73-74 215, +5; Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan. , 71-72-72 215, +5

11:06 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Las Vegas, Nev. , 71-72-72 215, +5; Beau Hossler, Mission Viejo, Calif. , 69-67-78 214, +4

11:17 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif. , 70-69-75 214, +4; Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash. , 72-68-74 214, +4

11:28 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Australia , 70-71-73 214, +4; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada , 72-69-73 214, +4

11:39 a.m. -- Richard Bland, England , 70-72-72 214, +4; Adam Scott, Australia , 69-73-72 214, +4

11:50 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Sweden , 67-72-74 213, +3; Thomas Pieters, Belgium , 72-68-73 213, +3

12:01 p.m. -- Joohyung Kim, Republic of Korea , 72-68-73 213, +3; Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind. , 70-70-73 213, +3

12:17 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky. , 69-72-72 213, +3; Cameron Tringale, Juno Beach, Fla. , 71-71-71 213, +3

12:28 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas , 72-70-71 213, +3; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla. , 72-71-70 213, +3

12:39 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif. , 69-66-77 212, +2; Patrick Rodgers, Avon, Ind. , 69-68-75 212, +2

12:50 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga. , 68-69-75 212, +2; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss. , 72-67-73 212, +2

1:01 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Japan , 70-70-72 212, +2; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla. , 68-73-71 212, +2

1:12 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Australia , 73-70-69 212, +2; Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia , 74-69-69 212, +2

1:23 p.m. -- Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss. , 68-68-75 211, +1; Aaron Wise, Jupiter, Fla. , 68-68-75 211, +1

1:34 p.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Aiken, S.C. , 68-69-74 211, +1; Séamus Power, Republic of Ireland , 71-70-70 211, +1

1:50 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan. , 69-73-69 211, +1; Denny McCarthy, Rockville, Md. , 73-70-68 211, +1

2:01 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill. , 69-68-73 210, E; Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash. , 67-68-74 209, -1

2:12 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland , 67-69-73 209, -1; Sam Burns, Shreveport, La. , 71-67-71 209, -1

2:23 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas , 70-67-71 208, -2; Adam Hadwin, Canada , 66-72-70 208, -2

2:34 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt. , 70-69-69 208, -2; Jon Rahm, Spain , 69-67-71 207, -3

2:45 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, England , 68-70-68 206, -4; Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas , 69-70-67 206, -4