[VIDEO] 'Circle of life' caught on camera as deer carcass provides sustenance for several species

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera captured footage of the 'circle of life' playing out in a forested area just outside of Denver. The video clip shows how many animals were able to benefit from a single deer carcass over the course of a week.

Several species are shown feasting on the deer including bears, coyotes, and turkey vultures. Once the carcass is finished off, the video even shows several elk grazing from where the body was.

According to a report from ScienceDaily.com, animal carcasses play an important role in ecosystems.

"The carcasses not only provide food for many carrion-eating animal species, their nutrients also contribute to the significantly increased growth of surrounding plants. This in turn attracts many herbivorous insects and their predators," the report said.

See the video below. The video shows a natural process of life, but is inherently graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.