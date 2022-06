An amazing organization visited Cedar Rapids over the weekend to give a VERY deserving girl the bedroom of her dreams!. 9-year-old Gracelyn Springer is one tough kid. Back in November of 2020, she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma, and since then she's had quite the journey. According to Facebook, "she has endured chemo, radiation and has suffered permanent hair loss due to the radiation." But, Gracelyn is a fighter. Or a "Warrior Princess," as her mom calls her. The My Happy Place website says that she has been in remission for six months, and can officially be declared cancer-free after five years of clear scans!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO