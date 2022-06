OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water and Rescue responded to a call of at least two people being pulled in by rip currents at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. According to an Oak Island Water Rescue release, witnesses say the victim was caught in a rip current and pulled past the breakers. At least two men swam out into the water above their heads to bring the victim ashore.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO