SAN DIEGO - A new high rise in Downtown San Diego gets the green light despite having very few parking spaces. The 37-story building on Island Avenue near Sixth Avenue will have about 434 units consisting of one to three bedroom options, but only 52 parking spaces. Brian Schoenfisch, Deputy Director of the Urban Division for the City of San Diego, tells NBC 7 that design is intentional.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO