There’s an undeniable tradition at Penn State that Ryan St. Pierre can’t wait to bring back to the Nittany Lions. The women’s lacrosse team has hovered around the .500 mark the past few seasons but isn’t that far removed from back-to-back Final Four appearances and that is what has St. Pierre, a soon-to-be Hudson senior, pumped.

HUDSON, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO