Britney Spears did not hold back when talking about her family following rumors that her brother, Bryan Spears, was set to attend her and Sam Asghari's wedding last week. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer said that not only did she not invite Bryan to join in on her big day, but she also couldn't drink alcohol at her party, because for 13 years, Bryan and their father, Jamie Spears, didn't allow her to.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO