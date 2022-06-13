HBO Max Axes Made for Love

Netflix has given the green light for The Lincoln Lawyer to ride into a second season. Based on the best-selling series of novels by Michael Connelly, the Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an idealistic attorney. He takes on big and small cases throughout the city of Los Angeles out of the backseat of his Lincoln. The first season debuted on May 13 and has been on the Netflix Top 10 most streamed English TV programming for over five weeks and on the Top 10 list in 90 countries. The Lincoln Lawyer has pulled in over 260 million hours viewed for the streaming platform.

