HBO Max Axes Made for Love

Deborah Vance isn’t going anywhere. HBO Max has renewed Hacks for a third season. The series focuses on Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian, who must reinvent her aging act in order to keep her Palmetto Casino residency, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer. She has been unable to obtain work due to an insensitive tweet and her reputation of being arrogant and haughty. When Ava’s boss assigns her to work as Deborah’s new head writer, the two gradually become friends as Ava encourages her new boss to take greater risks, and Deborah, in turn, assists Ava in working through her personal issues.
Comments / 0