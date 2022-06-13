ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Axes Made for Love

By Jessica Lerner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like love just wasn’t enough. HBO Max has canceled the Cristin Miloti-led tech dramedy Made for Love after two seasons, according to Variety. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these...

Netflix Renews The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2

Netflix has given the green light for The Lincoln Lawyer to ride into a second season. Based on the best-selling series of novels by Michael Connelly, the Netflix series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an idealistic attorney. He takes on big and small cases throughout the city of Los Angeles out of the backseat of his Lincoln. The first season debuted on May 13 and has been on the Netflix Top 10 most streamed English TV programming for over five weeks and on the Top 10 list in 90 countries. The Lincoln Lawyer has pulled in over 260 million hours viewed for the streaming platform.
Ana de Armas Brings Marilyn Monroe to Life in Netflix’s Blonde and 2 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Blonde, How to Change Your Mind and Kung-Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Ana de Armas (Knives Out, The Gray Man) stars in Blonde, based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carole Oates. Blonde is a new take on Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The film was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 23.
Squid Game: The Challenge Reality Competition Coming to Netflix

Capitalizing on the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition based on the show. Like the show, Netflix will recruit 456 real players to play games inspired by the original series, plus some surprising new additions. Contestants will vie for the grand prize of $4.56 million.
HBO Max Renews Hacks for Season 3

Deborah Vance isn’t going anywhere. HBO Max has renewed Hacks for a third season. The series focuses on Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian, who must reinvent her aging act in order to keep her Palmetto Casino residency, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young comedy writer. She has been unable to obtain work due to an insensitive tweet and her reputation of being arrogant and haughty. When Ava’s boss assigns her to work as Deborah’s new head writer, the two gradually become friends as Ava encourages her new boss to take greater risks, and Deborah, in turn, assists Ava in working through her personal issues.
Netflix Top 10 for Week of June 6: Stranger Things 4 Scares the Competition

Stranger Things 4 took the top spot for the third week as the most-streamed program on Netflix. The fourth installment of the popular horror series pulled in 159.24 million viewing hours during the week of June 6 and was on the Top 10 list in 93 countries. The franchise also took the top four spots with Stranger Things 2, Stranger Things and Stranger Things 3.
ABC Breakout Sitcom Abbott Elementary Tops 2022 TCA Awards Nominations

Abbott Elementary’s breakout year continues, as the ABC freshman sitcom has received five nominations at the Television Critics Association’s 2022 TCA Awards, making it the year’s most-nominated show. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing...
Instagram: How to Make Your Account Private

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Instagram allows each user to choose between having a public or private profile on the photo- and video-sharing platform. When someone makes their Instagram...
Pinterest Inks Its Largest Content Deal Ever, With Tastemade

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Pinterest and food content provider Tastemade inked a multimillion-dollar, multiyear deal that will result in a slate of new content series, creator events and...
Adweek Presents: Gabrielle Union on Increasing Diversity Authentically

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode of Adweek Presents…, we travel back to Brandweek 2021 where Adweek senior editor Terry Stanley was joined by actress, executive...
Wednesday Stir

-Cast Iron LA is a fairly new agency started by Luis Ramirez and J Barbush, a couple of RPA veterans. The two decided to show that old dogs can make new ads that connect—and so they put together a promo reel to get potential clients interested, challenging old models with an approach of “participation leads to inspiration.” The video pokes a bit of fun at the agency world while courting clients that jibe with their vibe. Current clients include Hilti, East West Bank, Shook & Stone Law and Erbaviva skin care.
Hello Alice Examines Why SMBs Are Flocking to TikTok

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. More small and midsized businesses are de-emphasizing marketing via traditional social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to grow conversation, reach and revenue in favor...
Peacock’s The Resort to Premiere in July

Adventure, the beach and a haunting mystery. Count us in for Peacock’s The Resort. The series will premiere on the streamer Thursday, July 28 with three episodes at launch. New episodes will stream weekly. The series is described as a multigenerational coming-of-age love story wrapped in a fast-paced thriller...
Thursday Stir

-When Agency SOS launched a year ago, the team shared a theme song to explain what the “SOS” in “Agency SOS” stood for. To celebrate the agency’s first year in business, the team put together a whole bunch of new versions of it, ranging from country to bossa nova, love ballad, metal and more, as well as a follow-up to the original.
Disney and Amazon Ads Delight Fans With Custom Lightyear Marketing Campaign

When Toy Story hit theaters in 1995, it became a phenomenon, inspiring critically-acclaimed blockbuster sequels and spawning one of the highest-grossing movie franchises. On June 17, Disney and Pixar are releasing Lightyear in theaters, which traces the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the legendary space ranger (voiced by Chris Evans) who inspired the toy.
Martha Stewart Gets Her Own Action Figure

Martha Stewart has built an empire as an entrepreneur, TV personality and overall maven of all things classy, crafty and culinary. But until now she has never had her own action figure. That changes with a new kit for the wine brand 19 Crimes by creative agency Observatory. Stewart, who...
Through Trial and Error, Brands Can Strike the Right Tone on TikTok

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. When Gen Z wants to feel some Y2K nostalgia, the teenagers and 20-somethings grab their dusty Juicy Couture track suits from the attic, power...
Instagram: How to Use Avatar Stickers in Stories

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Instagram now allows users to personalize a 3D avatar that they can use throughout the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users have the option to...
