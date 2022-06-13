ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Reports: Multiple bicycles and wallets stolen across township

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

June 9

• About $1,500 in items reportedly were stolen at 8:30 p.m. from Walgreens, 3232 Lake Ave.

June 6

• An unsecured bike reportedly was stolen from harper School, 1101 Dartmouth Street.

June 5

• A dropped wallet reportedly was stolen in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue and an attempt to use a credit card from the wallet reportedly was made in Missouri.

June 4

• A hybrid bicycle reportedly was stolen from the side of the garage in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue.

WINNETKA

June 3

• More than $1,500 in charges reportedly were made on a Verizon Wireless account created in a resident’s name without the resident’s permission.

June 1

• Multiple unauthorized transactions reportedly were made on credit cards allegedly stolen from a car in the 700 block of Willow Road.

GLENCOE

June 5

• An unsecured bicycle reportedly was stolen from the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue.

NORTHFIELD

May 30

• The rear window of a car reportedly was shattered sometime between May 26-30 in the 200 block of Dickens Street.

KENILWORTH

June 6

• A wallet and several credit cards reportedly were stolen from a car in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. Three fraudulent charges totaling nearly $4,000 reportedly were made on the cards.

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested for nonviolent crimes in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has broad community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

