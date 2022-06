Magic: The Gathering will be celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year. Ever since its creation by Dr. Richard Garfield, the trading card game has only continued to grow with ongoing expansions, multiple modes of play, as well as rich lore and worldbuilding that has rubbed shoulders with other beloved properties in the past. Now, Wizards of the Coast have announced Magic 30, a live event celebrating the series' long life, being hosted in Las Vegas.

