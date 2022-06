A major overhaul to the Code of Conduct section of the Student Handbook at Superior Schools could greet returning students next fall. The Superior School Board is expected to readdress the Code of Conduct issue at their upcoming meeting on June 13. And while there is usually an annual review to the policy section, this upcoming update could bring some major changes to the way that the school handles disciplinary issues.

