New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu continues to shine as OTAs come to a close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that he was surprised by the comments made by Tyreek Hill on a recent podcast that were critical of him and the Chiefs. "I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here," Mahomes said as the Chiefs finished their offseason program. "We've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO