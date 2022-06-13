New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu continues to shine as OTAs come to a close

What a whirlwind of an offseason its been for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport. According to The Athletic's Katherine Terrell, New Orleans former first-round pick "Had to amputate part of his left pinky [finger] due to a recurring infection from a broken plate that dates back to a football injury in college. This required multiple surgeries this spring in addition to shoulder surgery."
Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
During the first episode of his new podcast It Needed To Be Said, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill explained he felt "underutilized" and "under-appreciated" by his former Chiefs team. He said those things ultimately led to a relationship that "fell apart" in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his...
Jadeveon Clowney said Deshaun Watson is the reason he re-joined the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, via Anthony Lima of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan, the defensive end told reporters he wanted to play with his former Houston Texans teammate. "I just wanted to go play with him, and see what I...
It sounds like you can officially end any thought of Tayson Hill being full-time QB1 for the New Orleans Saints. However, don't consider him a full-time tight end, either, even if the Saints said he would be moving to the position this offseason. On Thursday, New Orleans head coach Dennis...
The NFL will allow its teams to wear alternate helmets this season. The New Orleans Saints have decided to take advantage of this new rule, creating a black helmet for this fall. On Thursday afternoon, the Saints showed off their alternate helmet for the 2022 season. New Orleans' black helmets...
Retired NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes was hit by an airport bus on Wednesday. Spikes announced the incident himself via Twitter. He posted a photo of himself laid out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a neck brace. He asked his followers for their prayers. “Just got hit by...
It's only June, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already in mid-season form. On Wednesday afternoon, a video of Mahomes throwing a no-look pass at practice surfaced on Twitter. It immediately grabbed people's attention. Though it's only one video from a minicamp practice session, it's enough to make...
Believe it or not, Michael Thomas hasn't played a snap for the New Orleans Saints since the 2020 season. Thankfully, he appears to making strides in his recovery. Thomas didn't actually participate in practice with his teammates for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but he was on the field observing all the action.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes said Thursday that he was surprised by the comments made by Tyreek Hill on a recent podcast that were critical of him and the Chiefs. "I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here," Mahomes said as the Chiefs finished their offseason program. "We've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.
Comments / 0