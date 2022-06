KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 15,000 customers in West Virginia and Ohio are still without power Thursday, three days after a severe storm swept through the area. In West Virginia, more than 10,000 Appalachian Power customers are still without service as of 8:15 a.m.. Nearly half of those outages are reported in Ohio County, where Gov. Jim Justice has issued a state of emergency.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO