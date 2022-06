On the evening of June 13, an "Ask Me Anything" conference was held on Twitter between onXRP, a modular ecosystem based on XRPL, and Swapsicle, a decentralized exchange built on Avalanche blockchain. The teams of both projects wasted no time at the conference and, from the very beginning, revealed promising plans, including increased cooperation and deeper integration between onXRP and Swapsicle, as well as XRPL and AVAX in general.

