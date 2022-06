A Gasconade County teenager and a woman are seriously injured when their car is hit by a semi in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 15- year old girl from Owensville drove onto Highway 50 from Klemme Road near Gerald Tuesday afternoon. As she did, she entered the path of a semi which collided with the side of her car.

GASCONADE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO