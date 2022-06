A 24-year-old guard at the state prison in Stillwater faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the facility as part of a drug ring there. Faith Rose Gratz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug possession and distribution. The indictment alleges she got into a romantic relationship with a prisoner at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Stillwater, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, who is serving a 24-year sentence for a murder near Windom in 2007. Evidence in the case indicated they had discussed getting married after he was released, federal officials said.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO