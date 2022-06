CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Authorities are looking for a suspect who shot a fox in the front yard of a Chillicothe residence Tuesday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Third Street heard what sounded like a gunshot. When they looked out a window, an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust was sideways in the road, facing the residents driveway. The truck sped away. On Wednesday, the resident found the dead fox, shot a few feet away from a front window. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Law Enforcement Center or Conservation Corporal Caleb Pryor. A reward is offered by calling Operation Game Thief Hotline, at 1 800 392 1111.

