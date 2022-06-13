ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCPH to host drive-tThru COVID-19 test kit distribution event

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
NORWALK — In an effort to keep Huron County ahead of the increasing COVID-19 cases ahead of the upcoming 4th of July holiday, Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will be hosting a drive thru distribution event for COVID-19 at-home test kits.

Details of the event are as follows:

• WHEN: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

• WHERE: Huron County Fairgrounds

• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (or while available supplies last)

Test kits will be distributed at four (4) test kits per vehicle. Individuals with questions about the event may contact HCPH Community Programs Division at 419-668-1652 ext. 222. Information regarding extended expiration dates of COVID-19 test kits can be found on HCPH website at www.huroncohealth.com/coronavirus2019.

