ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Part 2 of the Pocahontas BOE’s June 7th Meeting

alleghenymountainradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Part 1 of the Pocahontas County Board of Education’s June 7th Meeting, we covered the work session that proceeded the regular meeting, in which the issue of allowing school staff to access the BOE’s broadband network was discussed. During the regular meeting, that network allowance was voted down, 4 to...

www.alleghenymountainradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Housing company finds new home in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A local company opens a brand new factory in Greenbrier County. Montani Homes CEO Denny Barker got the idea to make affordable housing more accessible after the events of Hurricane Katrina. Because of the many obstacles, the company did not officially begin until 2019, and even then they did not […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead in incident at Weston exit

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One deputy was shot and a suspect is dead following an incident on I-79 near the Weston exit in Lewis County. Officers responded to the incident around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says emergency crews responded after receiving a call from the director...
WESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocahontas County, WV
Education
State
Maryland State
Pocahontas County, WV
Government
County
Pocahontas County, WV
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
LEWISBURG, WV
wsvaonline.com

Former Augusta deputy receives Medal of Valor

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has presented a former deputy with the Medal of Valor. The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. On June 6, 2021, while on his way home from his drill weekend with the Army National Guard,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Metro News

Former regional jail inmates testify about horrific conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of a legislative interim committee learned some of the problems associated with the state’s Regional Jail system from a couple of people who have experienced them first hand. Ashley Omps of Morgan County and Melissa Rose of Pocahontas County testified before the committee in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WHSV

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services. The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.
STAUNTON, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alleghany County in west central Virginia The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Southeastern Bath County in west central Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Millboro, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Boe#The Pocahontas Boe#Central Office#State#National Forest
alleghenymountainradio.org

Highland Track and Field Team Achieves Success – Pt1

Highland County School sports programs face challenges due to the size of the student body and resources available – however, those aren’t necessarily barriers to high level success. Meet Highland’s Track and Field coach. “Well, I’m Colby Jackson, – I moved here five years ago now, and...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Strong storms likely early Tuesday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Any storm this entire week could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat. The heat and humidity will be with us all week with the humidity starting to break down by Friday afternoon. Increasing clouds for Monday evening and very warm and muggy...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy