The Board and Chief Hardcastle of the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District (BSFPD) have kept our fire department operating despite budget constraints that have made it difficult to retain and recruit firefighters/Paramedics, to replace an aging ambulance and fire engine and to renovate our fire station. Our Steering Committee formed to help with this situation. The Board and Chief Hardcastle cooperated with and supported our approach, including providing key information required to assess the needs of our Fire District.

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO