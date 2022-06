A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, San Diego Police reported Wednesday. Michael Cunningham, 20, who was in custody in an unrelated case, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of 44-year-old Tamara Dorena Shellum, who was found shot dead in her parked car on Bethune Court on May 9, 2021.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO