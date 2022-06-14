Get Wet And Wild At These Pocono Water Parks

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Thomas Kwan

Water parks are an adventure everyone in the family can enjoy, but which park in the Poconos is the right choice for you?

Now that the summer heat is here to stay, there is no better time to go to a water park with a partner or family to beat the heat and have a good time. It is almost time to make a splash, bring your cash, and get a pass, not just cool yourself down but also warm your soul up.

Camelbeach will be opening in approximately 4-days and consists of more than 37 slides and attractions, according to Camelbackresort.com. With classics such as:

Blue Nile Adventure River | 1-2 Riders | Height 42"

This attraction consists of floating on a single or double tube around a continuous flowing adventure that takes you around a 1,000ft journey complete with waterfalls, geysers, and bubbling waters.

Triple Venom | 1 Rider | Height 48"

These three tubes offer a unique waterslide experience and are not for the faint of heart. As you climb 6-stories up, sliding down twists and turns on your way down.

Titan | 1-4 Riders | Height 48" | Passenger Required

The Titan is 8-stories tall and nearly 3-football fields in length, the longest and widest slide of its type worldwide.

Pharoahs Fortress | Group | Height 36"

Green and Pink Slides kids 36 inches or taller can ride. Kids 42 inches or taller can ride yellow, red, light blue, and dark blue slides. Includes family-play structures, eight waterslides, fountains, a tipping water bucket, and even spray guns for some family fun.

If outdoor waterparks aren't your thing and you also desire a hotel to stay in, look no further than Great Wolf Lodge. This establishment is more family-oriented, leaning towards families and small children.

Here are some of the attractions according to the Great Wolf Lodge website:

Fort MackenziePrepare | Group | Height 42"

Explore the water fort treehouse with interactive water toys and kid-activated splash features. Descend into joy with the Totem Tower body slides to start the adventure all over again. The bell rings, meaning it's time for the humongous bucket rains on any in its reach.

Slap Tail Pond | Solo-Group | No Height Requirement

That time to ride the waves at the Slap Tail Pond is here. Wave pools give you the sensation of being in the ocean, but with the safety of being indoors. This attraction is fun for all ages.

Coyote Cannon | 1-2 Riders | Height 42"

This attraction includes a 40-foot drop spinning you down a jet-fueled water vortex, pure fun geared towards teens and adults in this high-octane attraction.

Kalahari, an African adventure-styled theme park in Pocono Summit, has both an indoor and outdoor waterpark experience. The outdoor water park comes with your stay or ticket. Introduced in 2015 to the Poconos, they have been consistently adding new attractions since its opening.

Here are some examples of Kalahari attractions:

Bugs Burrow | 1 Rider | Height 48" Max

This attraction has a wide variety of slides, bugs, and critters for you and your kids to have a great time. Not only can you make a splash here but also make memories.

Anaconda | 1-2 Riders | Height 42"

This high-speed ride, is fun for all to enjoy. From little kids to grown adults, the whole family can have fun. Twists and drops will leave you smiling when sliding down this family-fun adventure.

Indoor/Outdoor Spa | Group | Children 6+

High-speed and thrills not your thing? When you feel like taking a relaxing dip, the hot spring-styled spa will allow you to relax into a state of zen. Whether you want to be indoors or outdoors is all up to you.

Schools out for summer, vacations are around the corner, and hot days are here to stay awhile. So chill out and get wet and wild at your local water parks.