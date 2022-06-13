ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars come to a naming rights deal with Miller Electric Company for practice facility

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6H8d_0g9TzYk300

While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new practice facility isn’t completed yet, in terms of its construction, progress has continued on the project. That progress isn’t just taking place on the grounds of the facility, but also on the business end as the Jags organization came to a naming rights deal for the project.

On Monday, the team announced that the deal was with Miller Electric Company of Jacksonville. The deal will give the company naming rights to the facility for 10 years, which will be called the “Miller Electric Center.”

Jags owner Shad Khan, president Mark Lamping, general manager Trent Baalke, and coach Doug Pederson were just some of a few people to be present at the announcement ceremony. Khan took the podium to speak right in front of the construction grounds and said he was honored to do business with a company that has been a part of the Jacksonville community for a while.

“It’s an honor that a company with such deep roots in Jacksonville, dating back to 1928, will be synonymous with the success we envision for the Jaguars and Downtown Jacksonville in the years to come,” Khan said Monday. “The Miller Electric Center will be at the epicenter of everything we do as a football team, as well as an organization, and we have great ambition on and off the field. I’m personally very grateful that Miller Electric is joining us and the entire Jacksonville community for the adventure ahead.”

The Jags’ facility construction is just one of many steps the city of Jacksonville is taking to revitalize the downtown area. It’s also one of the most important steps for the Jags’ stadium of the future project, which involves renovating TIAA Bank Field in the future. When the facility is built, it will allow the Jags organization to move out of the stadium and operate outside of it.

Plans to build the facility were unanimously approved by the Jacksonville City Council in August of last season. The project was reported to cost $120 million, with the Jags and city splitting the cost 50-50.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans take QB C.J. Stroud, DE Isaiah Foskey in Draft Wire mock

The Houston Texans will have plenty of clarity as to how to put the final touches on the roster when the 2023 NFL draft rolls around. The latest Draft Wire mock has the Texans taking care of quarterback right off the bat at No. 1 overall. Luke Easterling hits it off with the obligatory statement most mockers are going to write from now until about Thanksgiving when the Texans’ draft position starts to have some clarity.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad Khan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Steelers were wise to give Minkah Fitzpatrick a huge new deal

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers gave safety Minkah Fitapatrick a massive new five-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. Fitzpatrick will get more than $18.4 million per year, with $36 million guaranteed, with his new contract. That puts Fitzpatrick quite a bit above Seattle’s Jamal Adams, the former positional contract leader, at $17.5 million per year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jags#Naming Rights#American Football#Miller Electric Company
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grover Stewart named NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was named the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year, the players’ association announced Wednesday. Stewart is the sixth recipient of the honor, “which is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU),” per the players’ association.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Richard Sherman take a shot at the Bucs on his way to Amazon?

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reeling from injuries at cornerback, so they signed an All-Pro help fill the void. Richard Sherman was immediately thrust into action in Week 4 after just a few practices, and though both parties were hopeful he could return to his Pro Bowl form, injuries would limit him to just five games the rest of the year.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy