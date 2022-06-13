Upcoming city meetings in Surprise

Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise.

To watch live remotely, visit surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv or the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise. Cox channel 11 and Century Link channel 8513 will also carry the meetings live.

Agendas available at least 48 hours in advance at agendas.surpriseaz.gov.

VISTA MONTANA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

When: 6 p.m. Monday, June 13

Where: Asante Preparatory Academy, 23251 N. 166th Drive.

DISTRICT 6 COMMUNITY MEETING ­— CHRIS JUDD

City Councilman Chris Judd hosts a bi-monthly meeting for constituents in District 6, which covers the southeast portion of Surprise.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15

Where: Venue Taproom, 13699 N. Litchfield Road

DISTRICT 5 COMMUNITY MEETING ­— JACK HASTINGS

District 5 Councilman Jack Hastings hosts his monthly meeting for constituents in District 5, which covers the City Center area and nearby neighborhoods.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Where: State 48, 13823 W. Bell Road.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16

Where: Surprise City Hall.