CASPER, Wyo. — A Powell resident died and a passenger was injured Sunday after a motorcycle collided with a cow in Park County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched around 12:20 a.m. to the reported motorcycle crash at milepost 17 on WYO 294 north of Powell. The preliminary crash report states that the Harley-Davidson was headed southbound when it collided with a cow in the roadway. The Harley exited the right side of the road before the driver corrected to the left, the WHP said. The motorcycle reentered and exited the highway a second time before stopping at the bottom of an embankment.

POWELL, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO