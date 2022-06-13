ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Draft: Two Hits, Three Misses from 2019 Rookie Class

By David Harrison
 3 days ago

While two players have proven their value from 2019, one big mistake looms large over the franchise

The 2019 NFL Draft had plenty of talent for the Washington Commanders to choose from when they came on the clock for the first time at pick No. 15.

With that pick, the team selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. A move that drew plenty of criticism at the time, and the player and team never did figure out how to make it work.

Using the advantage of hindsight, there were three players named to NFL.com's top 15 members of that class who were all available in the first round that year, and were all passed over by Washington.

"The speed-rushing phenom has mastered the art of beating offensive tackles with first-step quickness and acceleration," NFL.com wrote about Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns who was selected 16th overall in 2019. "Tallying 25.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 48 games. From his exceptional snap-count anticipation to his subtle dip-and-rip maneuver, Burns is a fastball pitcher with a heater that few batters can handle."

Burns was a favorite player of mine entering the draft and had he joined the Commanders instead of being drafted by future head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, the course of the team's future would have certainly been changed.

At a minimum, the team may not have decided to trade back into the first round to draft Montez Sweat, who fell to pick No. 26 after medical concerns impacted how teams viewed his long-term viability.

Because of the trade that brought Sweat to Washington, the Colts ended up with receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Jefferey Simmons also makes the list after going 19th overall to the Tennessee Titans. Although, after selecting Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in back-to-back years, nobody can blame Washington for bypassing the talented lineman at this juncture.

The same can be said for Dexter Lawrence, who landed with the New York Giants in the same first round.

There are others who made the top 15 from 2019's group of rookies of course, but for this conversation, we're honing in on first-round misses rather than choosing to call out the team for not seeing Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders when nobody else saw him ahead of Day 3 either.

Sweat can be considered a score in this group as well, and was included in the "Just Missed" portion of this ranking.

One Commanders player that didn't get left off was receiver Terry McLaurin, coming in 11th overall after being drafted 75th overall.

"The speedy pass catcher is a big-play machine on the perimeter, with 3,090 receiving yards over his first three seasons," NFL.com wrote about the offensive star. "McLaurin blows past defenders on an assortment of vertical routes, but he also displays the balance, body control and agility to thrive as a possession receiver when needed. The evolution of this third-round steal's game has enabled him to excel on the perimeter despite a revolving door at quarterback in Washington."

Of course, a steal can only become one if they're on the field to show it. And that's an issue the Washington Commanders are trying to work out with McLaurin as we speak.

With a prolonged holdout looking more and more likely.

The 2022 rookies like receiver Jahan Dotson, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis are getting set for their first Mandatory Minicamp this week looking to set in motion career beginnings that will land them on this list in 2025.

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

