ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Gators continue to pursue this 4-star Michigan LB commit

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pE4f_0g9TW9gM00

The Michigan Wolverines earned four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson’s commitment back in December, but that hasn’t stopped the North Florida recruit from seeing what other schools have to offer. Wilson made an official visit to Florida over the weekend and was at Georgia the week before, according to 247Sports. He says he’s still committed to UM, but there’s also room for schools to chip away at that commitment.

Wilson spent most of his time with inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney. He complimented the staff in its entirety for being so genuine and making things feel like a family affair. The 6-foot-2-inch, 213-pounder is big on family, and Florida is a lot closer than Michigan. He plans to stop by a few more times before his senior year begins.

“This is my second visit, but I am definitely going to come up here a few more times before the season,” Wilson said. “For the cookout and then probably come up for one of their OTA’s they have in the week. We haven’t planned a date yet.”

With two elite programs in the Southeastern Conference chasing after him, Wilson plans on deciding whether or not he’s sticking with the Maize and Blue before the season. His parents will help him weigh all of his options and they’ll go from there.

Whoever gets him will be landing a stud. The 247Sports composite ranks Wilson as the No.74 overall prospect in the nation and No. 5 among linebackers.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Meet WJCL's newest face: Sports Reporter Preston Harvey

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Preston Harvey has joined WJCL News 22 as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He comes to the Savannah area from Jacksonville, Fla., where he was a producer. Preston was born in Toronto to Jamaican parents and moved to Florida where he grew up in Palm Coast. In college, Preston played basketball at Edward Waters College.
SAVANNAH, GA
News4Jax.com

Gourmet milkshakes bring everyone to “The Yard”

The Yard Milkshake Bar recently opened at the St. John’s Town Center. Even after a week of business, customers were still lined up out the door to try a specialty shake. Two local couples decided to bring the franchise to Jacksonville with the goal of making people smile. They first discovered The Yard in Alabama and have been in love with the idea since. The Yard was also featured on the hit show Shark Tank in 2019, and its popularity has skyrocketed ever since.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Face masks mandated for 5,500+ personnel at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Naval Air Station Jacksonville has not changed its policy on face masks base-wide, thousands of personnel in the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast are now required to wear the protective equipment in indoor settings. According to NAS Jacksonville public affairs representative Kaylee Larocque, “NAS Jax Commanding...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
News4Jax.com

Juneteenth more than just a holiday for many Jacksonville organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth is this weekend, and plenty of Jacksonville organizations have planned to uniquely celebrate the holiday. June 19 marks 157 years since enslaved people in Galveston, Texas officially received word that they were free. Juneteenth is more than just a holiday for Tanisha Crisp, Move for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#College Football#Michigan Lb#The Michigan Wolverines#Ota
News4Jax.com

237 pounds of illegal marijuana seized in Florida, Georgia traffic stops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies combined recently to seize more than 230 pounds of illegal marijuana during two separate traffic stops in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The seizures were part of an effort by the Florida Highway Patrol, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Here's help for homebuyers on Jacksonville's Northside

Two local community groups are offering up to $8,000 toward buying or building a house on Jacksonville's Northside, a program they hope will help families escape poverty. The Local Initiatives Support Corp. — or LISC — is partnering with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville to provide help with down payments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.15.22: Senate shot

Qualifying week brings a few surprises to Northeast Florida. There are two open Senate seats in Northeast Florida. Voters won’t have a say when it comes to the Republican one. In contrast, the other will be the subject of a pitched, brutal, divisive — and now closed — Democratic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Raines and Ribault Alum Celebrate Milestone Reunions

This past weekend longtime neighborhood rivals Raines and Ribault High schools clebrated thier repsetive high school legacies with milestone reunions. The Raines class of 1972 and Ribault Class of 1976 held their 50th and 45th reunions respectively with classmates from Duval County and around the country. The Raines class of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Power Couple in Business & Love Shay Prince and Alfonzo “Fonzo Morgan

The epitome of a modern-day love story. Shay Prince and Alfonzo “Fonzo” Morgan are successfully shaking the world together in entrepreneurship, business, and community initiatives. Breakout stars of Oprah Winfrey Network’s new series “Put A Ring on it”, this dynamic couple’s transparency in dealing with raw emotion, past...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 How DUUUVAL are you? Take the Jax200 Insider quiz

Alright, News4JAX Insiders. Let’s see how much you really know the River City. In honor of Jacksonville’s bicentennial, we’ve put together a Jax200 Insider quiz. We’ll give a shoutout to some of the top performers during our newscast starting at 5 p.m. Good luck!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Blue Crab Crabhouse making strides to reopen after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Blue Crab Crabhouse restaurant on Julington Creek Road said it was moving forward to reopen on Tuesday after a fire broke out on May 30. The restaurant said a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the restaurant -- which was closed at the time -- and called the police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy