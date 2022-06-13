ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Entrances Closed At Yellowstone National Park Due To Heavy Flooding, Rock Slides

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZFxZ_0g9TVr1w00

(CBS4) – Heavy flooding and rock slides are causing major problems for Yellowstone National Park managers. Late Monday morning they had to close all entrances to the park.

In a tweet, park officials said there are “extremely hazardous conditions.” They released photos showing debris piled up next to bridges and roads destroyed.

At least one of the photos has a striking similarity to the damage Colorado saw during the destructive 2013 flooding in Boulder County and Larimer County.

RELATED: Parking Area Of Rocky Mountain National Park Trailhead Closed Near Grand Lake Due To Flooding

Comments / 2

Related
cpr.org

Flooding from snowmelt leads to Rocky Mountain National Park closures, tubing restrictions in St. Vrain River

Rocky Mountain National Park has temporarily closed at least one trail and several access roads on the park’s west side due to flooding from snowmelt runoff. Closures are in place for the North Inlet access road and the Colorado River Trail near the river’s headwaters. Access roads for Bowen Gulch and a bridge to the Holzwarth Historic site were also closed due to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Stage One Fire Restrictions In Effect For Western Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With high temperatures and low moisture, Boulder County isn’t taking any chances. Stage One Fire Restrictions are in effect immediately for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County. Stage One means that open campfires and open fires are not allowed on public lands. Neither are fireworks. Additional Information from Boulder County: The fire restrictions include any and all unincorporated areas of the county: West of CO Highway 93 (CO-93), from its intersection with the southern boundary of Boulder County until, and including, its intersection with CO Highway 119 (CO-119); West of Broadway Avenue in the City of Boulder, from its intersection with...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Potentially Dangerous Conditions Shut Down 2 Creeks To Tubing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot temperatures along the Front Range have created high waters and potentially dangerous conditions. Those conditions have shut down at least two creeks to tubing in Boulder and Jefferson counties. (credit: CBS) With tubes around their waists, two young ladies looked forlorn on Tuesday. A red flag over Clear Creek meant that tubing was off-limits. “We’re disappointed but it’s way better to be safe than sorry.” It may have looked tame enough, but the chart shows only one danger level higher. Nick Bowermaster, a Golden Park Ranger cautioned, “You can get in, think you are fine and next thing you...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Grand Lake, CO
CBS Denver

Clear Creek Off Limits To Tubing, Swimming But Experienced Kayakers Allowed

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Golden has closed Clear Creek to tubing and swimming due to high water levels. Only experienced kayakers and other vessels are allowed on the creek. (credit: CBS) The red flag warning was issued on Sunday. Golden’s fire and police departments made the determination to issue the tubing ban and will check the levels daily and modify the status as appropriate. Tubing is also off-limits in the St. Vrain Creek and River. (credit: CBS) Boulder County authorities say it’s just too dangerous due to the South Platte River Basin snowpack that is expected to melt, causing the creeks and river to continue to rise. The restriction went into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Tubing in the area could net a $100 fine. LINK: City of Golden Clear Creek
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Fire Restrictions In Boulder County Force Fireworks Stand To Shut Down- For Now

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire restrictions in Boulder County have forced a fireworks stand to temporarily shut down. It is just a tent, but what is sold here and where it is located is what has gained attention. (credit: CBS) It’s located just across the street from where the Marshall Fire, Colorado’s most destructive in terms of property, is believed to have started. The cause of that fire has still not been determined. “It’s heartfelt to see what these people are going through and then to see that is almost like twisting the knife in the back of everything they are going through,”...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Rafter dies in Colorado despite being experienced and using proper safety gear

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14. Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
CBS Denver

Rafter Dies After Falling Into Poudre River Near Mishawaka In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man died after the raft he was on overturned on the Poudre River near Mishawaka Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office press release, it was around 3 p.m. its communications team received the report of the private raft overturned on Poudre River just east of Mishawaka, and one of the rafters was missing. An SOS activation had also been received in the area by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center. Eventually, first responders pulled the victim from the river while they were on scene. A witness, a Colorado Parks...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

More smoke from the pipeline fire

More smoke and haze are expected at the end of the week in Denver from the Pipeline fire. Excessive force lawsuit against Loveland PD in arrest …. Denver Police prepared for large crowd at Ball Arena. High heat returns on Thursday. How hockey has exploded around Denver since the Avalanche’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
northfortynews

‘The Lawn’ at Foothills Mall Set to Open Father’s Day Weekend

Foothills Mall––Nothern Colorado’s one-stop-shop for fashion, food, and fun––is complete and will officially open Father’s Day weekend!. In August 2021, real estate investment and development company McWHINNEY and CRE operations and investment firm Prism Places, who acquired the Foothills property out of receivership, hosted a Foothills Community Town Hall meeting asking residents what is important to them. Attendees named events and open social gathering spaces as the top priority. In response, the new property management team put words into action. It began with the execution of a comprehensive transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space into a pop-up park aptly referred to as ‘The Lawn.’
FORT COLLINS, CO
Sheridan Media

Five Gillette Residents Killed In Northern Colorado Vehicle Crash

Five people from Gillette, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
GILLETTE, WY
broomfieldenterprise.com

Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield, Erie scheduled for Wednesday closure

Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
ERIE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy