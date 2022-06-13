Entrances Closed At Yellowstone National Park Due To Heavy Flooding, Rock Slides

(CBS4) – Heavy flooding and rock slides are causing major problems for Yellowstone National Park managers. Late Monday morning they had to close all entrances to the park.

In a tweet, park officials said there are “extremely hazardous conditions.” They released photos showing debris piled up next to bridges and roads destroyed.

At least one of the photos has a striking similarity to the damage Colorado saw during the destructive 2013 flooding in Boulder County and Larimer County.

