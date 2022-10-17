Waterloo Road season 11 — cast, plot and everything we know so far

Waterloo Road season 11 is on its way! After nearly seven years away from our screens, the BBC has decided to bring their beloved school drama back .

The award-winning contemporary school show was easily among the best BBC dramas when it was airing. Originally, Waterloo Road was based at a comprehensive school in Rochdale in Greater Manchester before the school relocated to Greenock in Scotland for the final three seasons. It centered on the drama between pupils and the teaching staff who supported them through their time at Waterloo Road school.

The new series is once again set in Greater Manchester and is set to introduce a whole new generation of fans to the award-winning drama.

Produced by Cameron Roach (executive producer on the original show) through his new label Rope Ladder Fiction and Wall To Wall ( New Tricks, The Windermere Children ), the new series is bound to deliver even more of the thrills and spills that so many viewers enjoyed during the original series' 200-episode run.

As of our latest update, we know which stars will be appearing in the new season, and have a rough idea of when we can expect to see the show hitting our screens.

Here's everything we know about Waterloo Road series 11 right now.

Originally, we thought that Waterloo Road season 11 would be coming our way by the end of 2022. However, thanks to a new Waterloo Road update , we now know that we can expect to see the new series on our screen in early 2023. When we get a more precise release date, we'll be sure to include it below.

The news was announced via a blurred-out clip that appeared across Waterloo Road's social media channels, which you can see below.

If you want to revisit the classic series, all ten seasons of the original show are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer .

The teaching staff from Waterloo Road season 10. (Image credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road season 11 cast

In January, the BBC revealed that three much-loved Waterloo Road characters would be back for the new series.

Angela Griffin will reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who is returning to Waterloo Road as the school's newest headteacher.

Speaking about her return as Kim at the Pride of Manchester Awards, Angela told The Daily Star : "It's bloody brilliant, she's very different this time. What's happened to Kim in the last six years? You'll have to wait to find out when it comes back.

"She's a different person, definitely, things have happened and it all comes out when we come back", she added.

Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths are also returning to play Donte and Chlo Charles. They're still together, even though their relationship was anything but smooth whilst they were enrolled at the school as students.

When she was first revealed as a returning star, Angela Griffin said: "I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road . It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character, and how she has evolved since we last met her. The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

We've since learned who else will be taking on roles in the staff room. Kym Marsh— who played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years— is playing Nicky Walters, a school canteen worker who is also a mother to two pupils in the show.

EastEnders star Jo Coffey plays Wendy Whitwell, PA to Headteacher Kim Campbell, and Wonder Woman 1984 's Vincent Jerome will play Lindon King, the joint Deputy Headteacher.

Still Open All Hours ' James Baxter will play Joe Casey, another Deputy Head, and Coronation Street 's Sonia Ibrahim joins as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker.

Chip & Kipper 's Shauna Shim is music teacher Valerie Chambers, Peep Show star Neil Fitzmaurice is history teacher Neil Guthrie, Corrie 's Rachel Leskovac is Coral Walker, Head of English, and Rules of the Game 's Katherine Pearce plays Amy Spratt, an early career teacher.

Ex- Corrie star Ryan Clayton is also attached to the show. He revealed the news on Twitter, posting a photo of a sign on his dressing room door that revealed he's playing a character called Mike.

Finally, there has been some speculation over whether former Waterloo Road star Melanie Hill would return to the show. She walked away from her role as Corrie newsagent Cathy Matthews earlier this year, leaving some to speculate she could be making a return to the show herself.

Waterloo Road season 11 pupils

Waterloo Road's "Class of 2022" during rehearsals. (Image credit: BBC/Paul Husband)

On February 21, the BBC revealed which young actors would be playing the pupils in Waterloo Road season 11.

Scarlett Thomas—Adam Thomas' niece and daughter of former Waterloo Road star, Tina O'Brien— is following in her family's footsteps and playing Donte and Chlo Charles' daughter, Izzy, in the show.

Scarlett isn't Adam's only relative in the Waterloo Road season 11 cast, either, as Adam Thomas' real-life son had joined due to 'unforeseen circumstances' leading to a last-minute casting change. Teddy Thomas is playing Izzy's younger brother, Tommy.

Joining them are Adam Abbou ( Time ) as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari ( You Don't Know Me ) as Samia Choudhry, Noah Valentine ( The Bay ) as Preston Walters, Adam Ali ( Little America ) as Kai Sharif, newcomer Alicia Forde as Kelly-Jo Rafferty and Francesco Piacentini-Smith ( Masters of the Air ) as Dean Weever.

Also joining the young cast are: Corrie star Liam Scholes as Noel McManus, Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams, Summer Violet Bird playing Tonya Walters, Ava Flannery as Verity King, Thapelo Ray ( Doctors ) as Dwanye Jackson, Biff and Chip 's Inathi Rozani as Zayne Jackson, and Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor as Shola Aku.

Finally, Sahil Ismailkhil has joined the cast after they were talent-scouted following a production research trip to a school in Leeds.

Waterloo Road season 11 plot

Right now, all we know is that the new series will be taking Waterloo Road closer to its original home, as the new series is set in Greater Manchester (rather than in Rochdale specifically).

In the press release announcing Waterloo Road 's return, the BBC said: "The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

" Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day."

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: " Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

"We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format - its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama - at a time when audiences across Britain need it most - and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return."

This makes it sound like we can expect the new series of Waterloo Road to be filled with drama and that the show will be based on contemporary issues that teachers, parents, and pupils are dealing with right now.

Who's directing Waterloo Road season 11?

Recently, we learned that Casualty legend Amanda Mealing would be serving as a director on the new season of Waterloo Road .

She revealed the news on Instagram when she shared a photo of her director's lanyard with the caption: "Another city, another day, another dollar."

Is there a trailer?

Beyond that short clip featuring the new show logo, we haven't seen a teaser for the new series of Waterloo Road just yet. As and when one gets released, we'll be sure to include it here.

In the meantime, you can relive some of Waterloo Road 's greatest moments with this video which the BBC released in late 2019 to celebrate the arrival of the box set on BBC iPlayer.