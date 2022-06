HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - People in Hampton Roads are coming together to celebrate an important part of American history. Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Celebrated on June 19, it marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO