ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Dairy Queen Council Reveals Voice Behind Iconic Jingle

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IPv1_0g9TLoPj00
Photo: Getty Images

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council revealed the singer behind the chain's iconic jingle, reported Business Wire . The jingle, "That's What I Like Abut Texas," is sung by Texas native and country music star Josh Abbott .

Lou Romanus , CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council, said:

"Josh Abbott grew up in Idalou, Texas enjoying the treats and eats at his local DQ restaurant. He loves the brand so much he even shares an ode to DQ restaurants in the lyrics of his song “ I'll Sing About Mine .” Texans are proud of their traditions and DQ restaurants in Texas have been a fixture in this state for 75 years. Josh is a natural fit for this new sound which represents our strong brand in Texas."

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council partnered with Abbott to bring his style to the jingle in the "No Place but Texas, Nobody but DQ" campaign, which launches today.

Abbot said:

"As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers. When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool. There’s a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we’ll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour."

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 KISS FM

What Strange Hell Lurks Within The Sad Sandbox in Texas?

9 times out of 10, you probably walk right past this sandbox at Maxey Park toward the regular play area with your kids. There are hardly ever any children enjoying it or digging around in there. Are sandboxes just a thing of the past? Or is it because this box is usually so full of mystery that parents don't really feel safe letting kids play in there?
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Jingle#Country Music#Food Drink#Dq#Texans#Tx#2022 Abbot
everythinglubbock.com

Long awaited Lubbock Aquarium update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans for the Lubbock Aquarium were last announced six years ago with various efforts of fundraising still ongoing. Director of the aquarium, Kai Evans says planning is still underway, “It’s a lengthy process when we’re trying to bring the ocean to an area that an ocean wouldn’t normally thrive in.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Fourth on Broadway announces lineup for holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers for the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway have announced the lineup for the holiday weekend’s festivities. The music starts on July 1 with Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage. The group features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Best Kept Secret Lunch Spot

We all love a good healthy lunch, and this is one of the best-kept secret non-secrets places in Lubbock. When I first moved back to Lubbock in 2019, my mom and I were looking for a good place for lunch and wanted to try something new. I stumbled upon the Tea Room and have been a loyal customer ever since.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

Texas melons exceptionally sweet, down in yields

TEXAS, USA — Recently harvested watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew presented high levels of sweetness and sugar content amid lower yields, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services reported. Cantaloupe producers said a surplus of moisture and absence of rainfall are causes of the increased sweetness, which is measured through a value...
WESLACO, TX
fox34.com

Leprino Foods breaks ground on $1 billion cheese plant in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods broke ground on its new $1 billion cheese plant being built in East Lubbock on Wednesday. Company executives and Lubbock officials marked the first step of construction in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The 850,000 square foot manufacturing facility will produce more than one...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Lubbock is above $4.50 a gallon. With prices on the rise, some drivers are having to pawn their personal possessions just to buy gas. Store manager of Pawn Texas, Eilsel Garcia, says people who need quick cash...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Suddenlink is becoming Optimum, second store opens in Lubbock

NEW YORK (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Altice USA:. Suddenlink today [Wednesday] announces the opening of a new store located in the Vintage Retail Plaza shopping center at 11430 Quaker Ave in Lubbock, Texas. The new store opened under the name Optimum, which is the brand name that Suddenlink is transitioning to this year as part of the company’s broader commitment to reconnect with its customers and communities to provide best-in-class service and support under one brand.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

See The Most Dangerous Place To Use the Restroom In West Texas!

You wouldn't think that using the restroom ANYWHERE would be "dangerous", whether you're in West Texas or not. I mean, it's the restroom. You're in, you're out. What could possibly be DANGEROUS? Many public places and establishments have requirements like 'You Must Be A Customer' to use the restroom (spend some money in the store or restaurant), while others simply have signs posted that say NO PUBLIC RESTROOMS. But what about when you work at a job where you're outdoors all day? Out in the oil field or roadside construction? Unless you hoping a vehicle and stop at a gas station or truck stop nearby-you're out of luck. So what do you do?
WEST, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet in Lubbock?

I'm sorry that someday your pet will die. I'm also sorry I had to type that. Someday your pet is going to cross the rainbow bridge and you're going to be left with its earthly remains. You then have to make a decision about what to do when you're already upset. All this sucks, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Will Lubbock Soon Smell Like It Cut the Cheese?

The big cheese plant just broke ground in Lubbock. There's no doubt that the new Leprino Cheese Plant is going to be great for the Lubbock economy. Heck, the facility itself is worth a cool billion. The question is, will Lubbock smell like mozzarella 24/7?. The plant is located in...
LUBBOCK, TX
News Channel 25

Texas town without drinking water as temperatures soar

Residents in Odessa, Texas, have been without water since Monday after an aging pipe broke. According to the City of Odessa website, the town is still under a boil water notice, so residents receive bottled water at two distribution sites throughout the city. Crews repaired the water line at 3:45...
ODESSA, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Loving Ode to Lubbock’s Long Lost Lone Wolf

Nothing in Lubbock today compares to the Lone Wolf experience of the mid-2000s. I once went to Lone Wolf around 2007 and as I was sitting and enjoying my country burrito with an order of chips and salsa a woman came into the restaurant and yelled, "I DON'T CARE IF I GO TO JAIL TONIGHT!"
LUBBOCK, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy