Heat Advisory in Effect But Not As Hot in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Afternoon high temperatures in the Concho Valley will once again reach above 100 degrees Monday and a Heat Advisory is in effect but it will be noticeably cooler than the weekend.

The high temperature in San Angelo Saturday was 107 degrees and the high Sunday afternoon reached a scorching 108. The high Monday afternoon is forecast to reach 103 degrees.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for the northern counties in the Concho Valley including Sterling, Coke, Runnels and Tom Green Counties including the City of San Angelo. The temperature will be above the 100 degree mark in the southern counties of the Concho Valley but conditions don't reach the threshold where a Heat Advisory would be issued there.

A Heat Advisory means that temperature, humidity and wind speeds will combine to create dangerous heat conditions and heat related illnesses are possible.

Those working outside should take frequent breaks, drink plenty of fluids and wear appropriate clothing. Everyone who ventures outside should take precautions to prevent heat illness. And make sure all outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water and shade.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees each afternoon for the next ten days with the exception of Wednesday where the high is forecast at 99 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next ten days. Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday will consider re-instating the burn ban and will also vote on banning aerial fireworks for the Independence Day Weekend.

This a serious and dynamic weather situation. Check back often for updates.

