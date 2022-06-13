ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Construction on College Hills Blvd. Detours Traffic Beginning Monday

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Construction crews Monday morning began working on a new section of College Hills Blvd. so that new area will be closed to all traffic and motorists will have to detour around it.

Here's the word from the city: Beginning Monday, June 13, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., a portion of College Hills Boulevard will be closed between Oxford Avenue and Stanford Drive. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Oxford to A&M Avenue to Sac Avenue to access College Hills, while citizens traveling south on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling to Stanford to Dartmouth Drive to Oxford to access College Hills.

The closure is utility work in anticipation of rebuilding the roadway as part of the City's $80 million, ten year road construction plan.

