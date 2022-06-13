Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?
What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
