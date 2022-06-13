ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PWgh_0g9TIS3G00

What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk the Nuggets-Thunder trade, Zion and Ja, and we break down the complications of a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade and why it’s not as easy as it might seem. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 18K!

youtu.be/5Nobq_qqptg8:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest Deandre Ayton “update,” as well as a special interview you won’t want to miss!

Join us:

https://t.co/6G7bPxo981 pic.twitter.com/TsRUTDJ5J74:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hinlp_0g9TIS3G00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Over the weekend:

5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton https://t.co/xNvYYJ8Vin

5 things Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together https://t.co/S48KuzlGhS pic.twitter.com/QESjIhVSJy3:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvyB8_0g9TIS3G00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

28 and 13: Why Damian Lillard should have ‘interest in playing’ with Deandre Ayton (w/video) #Suns #Blazers #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Deandre Ayton trade talk … PLUS the potential return of underhanded free-throwing to the NBA … AND a Myles Turner update … all in my weekend roundup of around-the-league intel: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-weekends-w…12:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

ICYMI: 5 things Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside and stay together (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral12:17 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

New series I’ll be working on this offseason – 2022 free agents.

The first write-up is on restricted free agent Deandre Ayton: projectspurs.com/2022-free-agen…

– Financial aspects of a deal

– Ayton on offense

– Ayton on defense – 3:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 things Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton should do if they put differences aside (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:23 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Throw Atlanta Hawks in rumor mix for center Deandre Ayton nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/12/thr…9:24 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Friday: 5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton

Sunday morning: What are five things the Suns and Ayton should do if they stay together? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 things Phoenix #Suns should do if they sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral5:56 PM

The Hawks are expected to be one of the most active teams in trade talks ahead of the June 23rd draft and free agency in July. -via ESPN / June 13, 2022

The Raptors and All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet are expected to discuss a possible contract extension this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype. VanVleet will become extension-eligible this offseason for up to three years, almost $89 million. He could also decline his player option for the 2023-24 season and extend for up to four years, $114.2 million, as our HoopsHype capologist Yossi Gozlan outlined in his Raptors offseason preview. Following an All-Star season, there’s no question VanVleet is worth the full extension amount he’s eligible to be paid. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022

The Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Thaddeus Young in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Toronto gave up a first-round pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire Young, and the Raptors believe he’s a good veteran locker room presence who can still contribute on the court. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

'Fake Klay Thompson' Gets A Call From Brooklyn Nets Owner To Play For The Team After Being Banned For Life From Chase Center: "They Don’t Want You In Golden State. Come Play In Brooklyn!"

In the success of the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have arguably played the biggest role. The Splash Brothers changed the game with their incredible 3-point shooting ability. This also led to the popularity of the two soaring through the heights....
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Youtu Be
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Get your Golden State Warriors NBA Champions gear, Warriors official Locker Room shirts and hats

The Golden State Warriors have just won the NBA Championship after knocking off the Boston Celtics in Game 6. They won the last three games and finished it off on Boston’s home court. You can now own a piece of history with the locker room shirts, hats, hoodies, and other memorabilia that will commemorate this incredible feat which gave Steph Curry his fourth NBA Championship ring.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry shared the sweetest moment after the Warriors won the NBA title

It’s been a long road for the Golden State Warriors. They had the worst record in the NBA two seasons ago. They were knocked out of the NBA Play-In tournament last season. But now, they’re champions. Again. Specifically, Stephen Curry. He’s an NBA champion again — for the 4th time this time. And, this time, he finally won that elusive Finals MVP trophy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder just traded for another future first-round pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder flipped one of their 2022 first-round picks for a future first-rounder in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Since Sam Presti became the general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has accrued tons of first-round picks in future NBA Drafts. This year, the Thunder held three first-rounders, which included Nos. 2, 12 and 30. Well, one of those is now gone, in exchange for, you guessed it, another future first-round pick.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Ime Udoka hints at changes to Boston's rotations in Game 6 against the Dubs

While it is rare to see any major moved this late in a playoff series — never mind the NBA Finals — we may well be about to see a little coming from the Boston Celtics according to head coach Ime Udoka. “We’ve talked about it and looked at some of the counters they’re trying to make with the guys we bring in,” he explained to the press after practice on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy