San Angelo, TX

July 3 Concert and Fireworks Set for San Angelo's River Stage

By Joe Hyde
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo LIVE! presents “A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks” on July 3, 2022 at the Bill Aylor, Jr. Memorial RiverStage. The festivities are part of the second annual event called A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks hosted by Downtown San Angelo, Inc. will host.

The concert headlines the San Angelo Community Band whose members consisting of San Angelo area musicians who will perform the traditional finale of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Year 1812, Solemn Overture, Op. 49 , popularly known as the 1812 Overture . The sky will explode with fireworks from two firing positions punctuated by cannon fire by For Concho’s cannons situated across the Concho River from the RiverStage.

This year’s fireworks display is bigger and better that years' past in that we will use both The Celebration Bridge and the Oakes Street bridge as firing positions. Last year, only Celebration Bridge was used. The fireworks pyrotechnic artistry will be engineered and designed by Greg “Fly” Schatt. Fly is known for his terrific work at every San Angelo Rodeo performance for the past two decades. Expect fireworks to begin at sunset plus 15 minutes when a Fort Concho cannon fires the first round during the 1812 Overture. On July 3 this year, official sunset in San Angelo is 8:50 p.m. Fifteen minutes later is 9:05 p.m.

Opening for the San Angelo Community Band will be 8-piece Mariachi Alma Mexicana of San Angelo. Last year, the group was a huge crowd favorite.

After the fireworks, those at the RiverStage will enjoy the music of the famous all-American music sensation, Chicago, performed by Chicago Tribute Authority. The 10-piece rock band features its own horn section, including a trumpet, trombone, and saxophone/flute. CTA will perform selections of Chicago’s 60 years of hits, including Beginnings, Saturday in the Park, and for the purest of Chicago fans, the entire classic, Ballet for a Girl in Buchanan. The After Party will conclude at 11:00 p.m.

Admission to the RiverStage for general admission is free. VIP seating at tables on the stage floor are available by purchasing a table for 8. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be grilled. The VIP section will also feature Sonny Cleere’s Memorial Ice Cream Party. Peach ice cream will be served from a mobile ice cream maker operated by Arctic N7 Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Company to VIP patrons.

