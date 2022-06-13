ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

K9 Riggs Helps Nab Felon

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got an assist from the Platteville Police Department and K9 Riggs with the apprehension of a wanted felon, 28 year old Larry Davidson Jr. of Rewey. Around 2pm...

Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the victim was bound by his attackers who put the man into his own vehicle and drove to Lewiston Township. Once they reached Klappstein Road, near Highway 16, the victim was taken out of the vehicle and shot in the head with a handgun. The Columbia Co. Medical Examiner pronounced the man, whose name was not released, dead at the scene.
MADISON, WI
Sheriff’s office: Man kidnapped from Madison fatally shot in Columbia County; 3 in custody

PORTAGE, Wis. — Three people are in custody following what police said was a kidnapping in Madison that ended with the victim being fatally shot in rural Columbia County. According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping happened Tuesday in Madison. The victim was reportedly assaulted and bound before being put in his own vehicle and driven to a rural area between Portage and the Wisconsin Dells, where he was shot.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Thursday morning. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 33 at County Road WW near the Juneau County line in the Town of Hillsboro on June 16 around 9:52 a.m.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Freeport Man Pleads Not Guilty In Killing In Dubuque

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois entered a plea of not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. on June 4th on Central Avenue. Police reported that they found 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a Dubuque hospital.
DUBUQUE, IA
Madison Police respond to youth firing bb gun on north side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were called to the Northridge Terrace on the north side Thursday night after a juvenile was shooting pellets from a BB gun from his balcony. According to the incident report, a neighbor called the police when they saw what looked like a long gun. They then heard a “pop” that led to their sliding glass door shattering.
MADISON, WI
Police Activity at Marcus Point Cinema

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim's body was discovered.
MADISON, WI
Sauk County Woman Sentenced For Dealing Meth

A Sauk County woman was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Department of Justice officials say 45 year old Tonia Greenwood of North Freedom worked with three other people to sell drugs. Greenwood allegedly received multiple packages of meth from a man in Arizona between January 2019 and May 2020. Officials say she had packages sent to friends and neighbors who didn’t know what was inside. A report says that Greenwood allegedly kept some of the meth for herself, and sold some of it around Sauk County. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday. Her prison sentence is followed by five years of supervised release. The three other people involved in the operation also pleaded guilty.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Two Vehicle Crash In Iowa County

A two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday around 10pm in Iowa County. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, a car collided with a semi on Highway 18-151 near East Brigham Road in Brigham Township. Barneveld Fire, Barneveld EMS and Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Sauk County woman sentenced for role in methamphetamine conspiracy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk County woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for her role in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Tonia Greenwood, 45, of North Freedom, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood was charged in January 2021 in a multiple-count indictment with conspiring, along with Douglas Mack, Emily Mack and D'Angelo Lashore.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Large police presence at Madison movie theater after 5 people run from nearby stolen car crash

MADISON, Wis. — Numerous police officers responded to a movie theater on Madison’s west side Wednesday night. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least a dozen police vehicles at the Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive. The Madison Police Department did not immediately have details to provide about the incident but did report overnight...
MADISON, WI
Sauk Co. woman sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for role in meth operation

MADISON, Wis. — A Sauk County woman was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Department of Justice officials said Tonia Greenwood, 45, of North Freedom worked with three other people to sell drugs. Greenwood allegedly received multiple packages of meth from a man in Arizona between January 2019 and May 2020. Officials said she had packages sent to friends and neighbors who didn’t know what was inside.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
3 Vehicle Crash But No Injuries Near Hazel Green

No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hazel Green Friday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, the crash happened at around 3:45pm on Highway 80 at Louisburg Road. 61 year old Sheryl Burning of Hazel Green was traveling north on Highway 80 and was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for southbound traffic so she could turn westbound on Louisburg Road. Sheryl Burning’s husband, 64 year old Martin Burning, was behind her in his vehicle also waiting to turn westbound onto Louisburg Road. That’s when 16 year old Abigail Kruger of rural Cuba City approached on Highway 80 behind the Burnings and did not see the vehicles stopped in traffic and rear ended Martin Burning’s vehicle which struck the rear of Sheryl Burning’s vehicle. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts and all three vehicles were damaged. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hazel Green EMS, the Hazel Green Fire Department, and the Hazel Green Police Department. Kruger was cited for Inattentive Driving.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Darlington Man Arrested For OWI Following Hit and Run Crash

Darlington Police arrested 64 year old Arnulfo Solano-Hernandez of Darlington Sunday around 8:35pm for OWI following an investigation of a hit and run traffic crash on Wells Street. Solando-Hernandez was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and for failure to notify police of an accident.
DARLINGTON, WI
Motorcycle Crash With Injury Near Cassville

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a motorcycle crash near Cassville on Friday. The crash happened at around 10:45am on Highway 81 near County Highway Y. 43 year old John Bragg of Monroe was traveling east on Highway 81 on his motorcycle and lost control while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Bragg was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. He was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for treatment. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Cassville EMS and the Cassville Fire Department.
CASSVILLE, WI
Heavy police presence reported outside west Madison movie theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heavy police presence has formed Wednesday evening outside of a movie theater on Madison’s west side. Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the Marcus Point Cinema on the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive. At least 18 squad cars were observed driving around...
MADISON, WI
Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder.
BARABOO, WI

