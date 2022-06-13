Strong winds but no tornadoes confirmed in early morning storms; temps to spike today

PICKSTOWN, S.D. – A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 just after 10:30 PM when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
Cecil passed away Sunday morning, June 12, at the Avera Weskota Memorial Medical Center in Wessington Springs. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 AM at the Foothills Bible Fellowship Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be...
Initial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The district has $42 million to spend on the school through savings and federal COVID-19 dollars. Mark Puetz of Puetz Design Build, which is the construction manager for the project, says the costs of projects across the board have increased by around 20-25 percent since November, and they have tried to account for that. Robin Miller with Omaha-based architecture firm Schemmer, says there are several features that can be delayed to bring the initial cost down, including a plaza, practice fields, and an auxiliary gymnasium.
The following is the agenda for the Commissioner meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street. Special accommodations for handicapped persons may be made by contacting the Davison County Auditor’s Office at 995-8608.
A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Comments / 0