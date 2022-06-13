Runaway Located in Mountain View

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) is turning to non-traditional office space to alleviate its need for more office space and storage area for its Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) in Hilo on the Big Island. The department is looking to purchase three, 40-foot containers...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County was bumped up Thursday to CDC’s highest risk level for COVID community transmission. They join the counties of Maui, Honolulu and Kauai in the red, officials said. Despite an overall downward trend in the statewide counts, Hawaii Island saw an uptick in the past...
Update: Hawai‘i Island police report that Cherish Ahulau-Kaleo, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Monday, June 13, in Hilo. However, no new information was available about the whereabouts of Uilani Ahuna. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in...
HILO, Hawaiʻi - As of Monday, June 13, Ikaika Rodenhurst is no longer serving as the Director of the Department of Public Works. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Director of Public Works has left the position. On Tuesday, the County announced leadership changes in the DPW, reporting...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dust storm colored the sky on Hawaii Island today. On Saddle Road, drivers could still get by but they had to take it slow. Normally, mountains can be seen in the distance. A viewer told Hawaii News Now the dust was created by last July’s fire...
OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two people were arrested on the Big Island in connection with multiple property crimes and burglaries in the Ocean View area, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators identified the suspects as 33-year-old Peterson Balos of Ocean View and 28-year-old Daeja Elizabeth Taetuna of Kailua-Kona. Both suspects...
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded four grants to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hiloʻs Upward Bound program over the next five years. More than $1.4 million will go to several intermediate and high schools across Hawaiʻi Island through the program. Schools include Pahoa High and Intermediate, Hilo High, Waiakea High, Keaʻau, and Honokaʻa High and Intermediate.
Oʻahu high school students spent the week on Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island) learning about marine mammals science at a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa summer program. Developed by two Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology graduate students, the Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience (SMMILE) program, a fully funded overnight learning experience, ran from June 12–18.
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to 65 to 74 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,...
The apparent murders of two Kona men experiencing homelessness as well as the assaults of two houseless individuals in Hilo has community outreach leaders sad and frustrated. Chito Asuncion is accused of fatally stabbing 48-year-old Boyd Maygra and 63-year-old Brian Macaulay, both of Kailua-Kona. The 24-year-old is also accused of assaulting a 59-year-old man and a 70-year-old Hilo woman in Hilo.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii Island man to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Officials said 58-year-old Dwayne Gouveia of Waimea and three other people were arrested in May 2020 for trafficking the illegal drug. Homeland Security Investigations and Hawaii Island police officers...
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating three separate motorcycle crashes that all happened Monday morning -- two in Hilo and one in Kona. One of those motorcyclists was killed and the other two suffered serious injuires, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. The fatal crash happened...
Defense counsel for a Kona man accused of murdering two houseless men and assaulting two other houseless individuals in Hilo filed motion to suspend the preliminary hearing for mental evaluation. Twenty-four-year-old Chito Asuncion was charged with first-degree murder, which applies when an individual murders more than one person; two counts...
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police investigators have identified the three people who have been arrested and charged with stealing 200 pounds of lychee from a farm in Hilo. Hawaii Island Police say 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 33-year-old Duston Bishop, and 24-year-old Krislyn Palama were each charged with one...
