Mountain View, HI

Runaway Located in Mountain View

bigislandnow.com
 3 days ago

bigislandnow.com

vigourtimes.com

CDC categorizes Hawaii County as a high-level community for COVID-19 risks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today moved Hawaii County from a yellow, medium-level community to an orange, high-level community for COVID-19 impacts. Hawaii County now joins Kauai, Honolulu, and Maui counties, which are also categorized as orange, high-risk COVID communities. All four major counties in the state...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

One of Two Runaways Located in Good Health

Update: Hawai‘i Island police report that Cherish Ahulau-Kaleo, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health Monday, June 13, in Hilo. However, no new information was available about the whereabouts of Uilani Ahuna. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in...
HILO, HI
Mountain View, HI
Hawaii Government
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director Stepping Down

HILO, Hawaiʻi - As of Monday, June 13, Ikaika Rodenhurst is no longer serving as the Director of the Department of Public Works. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Director of Public Works has left the position. On Tuesday, the County announced leadership changes in the DPW, reporting...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dust storm from previous fire colors Hawaii Island sky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dust storm colored the sky on Hawaii Island today. On Saddle Road, drivers could still get by but they had to take it slow. Normally, mountains can be seen in the distance. A viewer told Hawaii News Now the dust was created by last July’s fire...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

UH Hilo receiving nearly $6M for college prep program

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded four grants to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hiloʻs Upward Bound program over the next five years. More than $1.4 million will go to several intermediate and high schools across Hawaiʻi Island through the program. Schools include Pahoa High and Intermediate, Hilo High, Waiakea High, Keaʻau, and Honokaʻa High and Intermediate.
HILO, HI
#Big Island#Runaway Located
the university of hawai'i system

UH hosts high school students overnight on Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island)

Oʻahu high school students spent the week on Moku o Loʻe (Coconut Island) learning about marine mammals science at a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa summer program. Developed by two Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology graduate students, the Summer Marine Mammal Intensive Learning Experience (SMMILE) program, a fully funded overnight learning experience, ran from June 12–18.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for June 14, 2022

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 near the shore to 65 to 74 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek 2 Runaways

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two female runaways, Uilani Ahuna and Cherish Ahulau-Kaleo. Both teens are 15 years old. Ahuna, had previously been reported as a runaway in May and was found in South Kohala in good health on Friday, June 10.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HOPE Services Express Frustration Over Recent Deaths, Attacks on Houseless Residents

The apparent murders of two Kona men experiencing homelessness as well as the assaults of two houseless individuals in Hilo has community outreach leaders sad and frustrated. Chito Asuncion is accused of fatally stabbing 48-year-old Boyd Maygra and 63-year-old Brian Macaulay, both of Kailua-Kona. The 24-year-old is also accused of assaulting a 59-year-old man and a 70-year-old Hilo woman in Hilo.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii Island man to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Officials said 58-year-old Dwayne Gouveia of Waimea and three other people were arrested in May 2020 for trafficking the illegal drug. Homeland Security Investigations and Hawaii Island police officers...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Big Island police investigating following three separate motorcycle crashes, 1 fatal

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating three separate motorcycle crashes that all happened Monday morning -- two in Hilo and one in Kona. One of those motorcyclists was killed and the other two suffered serious injuires, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. The fatal crash happened...
bigislandnow.com

Defense Files Examination of Fitness for Kona Man Accused of Murdering Houseless Men

Defense counsel for a Kona man accused of murdering two houseless men and assaulting two other houseless individuals in Hilo filed motion to suspend the preliminary hearing for mental evaluation. Twenty-four-year-old Chito Asuncion was charged with first-degree murder, which applies when an individual murders more than one person; two counts...
HILO, HI
KHON2

3 separate motorcycle accidents on BI, one man dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police investigate three motorcycle collisions that happened within a three-hour time span on Monday, June 13. On the Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Hau Street, the first collision happened between a motorcyclist and a Honda sedan in Hilo. Both vehicles were heading north when the sedan made a U-turn […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Three Arrested, Charged In Hilo Lychee Theft

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Criminal charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with lychee theft from a Hilo farm on June 9, 2022. (BIVN) – Three individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with lychee theft from a Hilo farm on June 9, 2022. From the...
HILO, HI

