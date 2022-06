A Sauk County woman was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for selling methamphetamine. Department of Justice officials say 45 year old Tonia Greenwood of North Freedom worked with three other people to sell drugs. Greenwood allegedly received multiple packages of meth from a man in Arizona between January 2019 and May 2020. Officials say she had packages sent to friends and neighbors who didn’t know what was inside. A report says that Greenwood allegedly kept some of the meth for herself, and sold some of it around Sauk County. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges Tuesday. Her prison sentence is followed by five years of supervised release. The three other people involved in the operation also pleaded guilty.

