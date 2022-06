A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois entered a plea of not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. on June 4th on Central Avenue. Police reported that they found 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a Dubuque hospital.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO