DJ Akademiks & His Twitter Fingers Brought Up By DA During Tory Lanez Hearing

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiwpV_0g9TA0Nj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UL0nP_0g9TA0Nj00

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

DJ Akademiks running his mouth and inserting himself into the Megan Thee Stallion x Tory Lanez situation, now has his name being brought up in court.

DJ Akademiks Should of Mind His Business

HotNewHipHop reports the DA mentioned the problematic media figure’s name during a court hearing held on Thursday (June.9) to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to move forward to pretrial.

According to the website, the hearing was only five minutes long. Another talking point was Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Gayle King , where she discussed in detail the events of that fateful night where she says Lanez, born Daystar Peterson shot her.

Lanez has vehemently denied shooting the Houston rapper. His attorneys responded to the Stallion’s interview nothing that producers from Gayle King’s show reached out to him requesting Lanez to give his side, but the Toronto native declined.

“I’ve received numerous emails from producers of the show asking Mr. Peterson to come on and give his side of the story. Obviously, he hasn’t done that and is not going to do that. I also want to indicate that Mr. Peterson, out of concern that there might be some suggestion that he had something to do with anything being leaked, has refused to accept any discovery in this case.”

Who Leaked The Police Report To DJ Akademiks?

As far as DJ Akademiks is concerned, he claimed the information regarding the case he tweeted out was leaked by Roc Nation. The DA mentioned Akademiks’ tweet concerning the matter but did not confirm whether or not it was Thee Stallion’s management who disclosed the police report.

Per HotNewHipHop :

Just briefly, this is in regards to the actual trial and what court this will go to for purposes of security. Since the last court date, it was apparent there were some leaks of part of the discovery to the members of the public. Mainly there was an individual identified as DJ Akademiks has made additional comments that he had access to the police report.

Again, we’re trying to ascertain the source of the reports or the source of the leaks at this moment, but my concern obviously is the way the leaks are being disseminated. They are being extrapolated in a certain way to mislead in my opinion, the state of the evidence. I do have concerns about invested members of the public once this trial starts, trying to subvert the fair administration of justice when this does go to trial. I think it’s just for the courts’ identification that the court’s aware that these are the situations occurring behind the scenes.

We won’t be shocked if DJ Akademiks is called upon to be a witness in this case.

According to HotNewHipHop , Tory Lanez is expected to return to court on July 28.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Comments / 0

