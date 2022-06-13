ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Alo having choice of softball leagues shows sport’s growth

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo has options this summer, drafted by both Athletes Unlimited and the new Women’s Professional...

Former OU Sooners star Jocelyn Alo signs with pro softball team

Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, has signed to play with the Smash It Vipers of the Fastpitch Women’s Professional Softball League. Alo just helped Oklahoma win its second straight Women’s College World Series. The Sooners defeated Texas last week in the WCWS Championship Series in front of more than 12,000 fans Wednesday and Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
NCAA drops national anthem singer for ‘offensive’ gesture

The NCAA is punishing 27-year-old Zac Collier for singing the national anthem at the Women’s College World Series matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State last week and flashing the ‘Horns Down’ gesture, deemed by the Association as “unsportsmanlike” and “offensive” in a nonsensical excuse to cut Collier’s mic.
Aggies open College World Series against Oklahoma

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies commence their seventh College World Series appearance and make their Jim Schlossnagle-era Omaha debut Friday when they battle their former Big 12 Conference and future Southeastern Conference foe, the Oklahoma Sooners. Game time at Charles Schwab Park Omaha is slated for 1 p.m.
Inside the remaking of Oklahoma football

NORMAN, Okla. — Perhaps no image better encapsulates the eye-popping intensity of Brent Venables than the pictures of Clemson’s get back coach struggling to tug the school’s longtime defensive coordinator back to the sideline. It’s fitting that in his first season as a head coach at Oklahoma,...
Tecumseh softball claims state title

The Tecumseh Lady Braves are no stranger to success in softball, and this year showed just how deep the well runs in their program. The Lady Braves claimed their fourth 1A state title and tenth appearance in the championship on Friday, June 10. This was their third appearance in the last five years, having also appeared in a class 2A state title game. The Lady Braves were ranked #1 in the state the entire year, and did not disappoint that ranking when they defeated South Central High School 11-5 at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Growing Oklahoma: Summer Lawn Care

Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell is here from the OSU OKC Extention office to discuss taking care of your garden this summer. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them out online at facts.okstate.edu or give...
The 'Tulsa King' Trailer Filmed In Oklahoma City Is Here. See It Now

Maybe you know someone in the show, or you just think it's cool that another big production has been shot in Oklahoma. Well the 'Tulsa King' teaser with Sylvester Stallone is here. So if you want to see Sly playing Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia figure who gets out of prison after 25 years. Then being released told he'll be going to Tulsa to run criminal operations there.
Former OU student crowned as new Miss Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Miss Oklahoma was crowned over the weekend. Megan Gold, who held the title of Miss Bricktown, earned the new title Saturday night. Gold graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She earned a $25,000 cash scholarship. Miss Oklahoma...
The Top Places To Pitch A Tent In Oklahoma

If you've spent enough time in the Wichita Mountains, some say the "new" wears off. While I never get bored fishing my favorite spots out there, some do get tired of the same old trails and campsites. It's human nature I suppose. Last night the discussion around the fit pit...
Look Inside the Most Expensive House for Sale in Oklahoma and See What $6,950,000 Will Buy!

Take a quick virtual tour of the most expensive house, better yet mega-mansion that's currently for sale in Oklahoma. I came across this listing by accident while browsing about and looking at houses on Zillow.com and was blown away. You'd be surprised at just how many mansions the Sooner State has, this one however could be the biggest and best yet! Take a look at the photo gallery below and you'll quickly see why!
Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

Did you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about 55% of eligible voters in Oklahoma actually voted in the November 2020 election...and that this is the lowest voter-participation percentage nationwide? Our conversation on ST is about how to get more voters voting in the Sooner State, and our guest is Margaret Kobos, the founder of Oklahoma United for Progress. This organization is today (Thursday the 16th; here in Tulsa) launching a statewide campaign -- "a sort of road show," as Kobos puts it -- aimed at both generating awareness and gathering petition signatures in order to repeal closed primaries in Oklahoma. You can learn more about this campaign, and can sign the online petition, at unmuteok.org.
